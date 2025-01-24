Jayden Daniels has already transformed the Washington Commanders from perennial basement-dwellers to NFC Championship contenders and on Sunday has a chance to make history and become the first rookie quarterback ever to reach the Super Bowl.

The 24-year-old Californian, taken with the second overall pick in last year's draft, has electrified the NFL this season, becoming an instant star in a league where quarterbacks usually have to bide their time before reaching the summit.

Standing between Daniels and a trip to New Orleans for the Super Bowl are the division rival Philadelphia Eagles, seeking to return to the biggest game for the second time in three years.