Liverpool maintained its perfect Champions League record to guarantee a top-two finish in the league phase and automatic last-16 qualification with a 2-1 win over Lille at Anfield on Tuesday.

Harvey Elliott's deflected strike secured a seventh consecutive Champions League victory for Arne Slot's men after Jonathan David canceled out Mohamed Salah's opener.

Liverpool remains three points clear of Barcelona, which came from 4-2 down to beat Benfica 5-4.