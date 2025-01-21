Liverpool boss Arne Slot has challenged Darwin Nunez to prove he is an elite striker as the much-maligned Uruguayan looks to take advantage of Diogo Jota's latest injury.

Slot revealed on Monday that Jota will be sidelined for a few weeks after suffering a muscle injury in Liverpool's draw at Nottingham Forest on January 14.

The Portugal forward's absence has provided another opportunity for Nunez to finally prove his worth, starting with Tuesday's Champions League tie against French team Lille at Anfield.