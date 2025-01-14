With catastrophic wildfires blazing in their home city, the Los Angeles Rams dominated the Minnesota Vikings 27-9 on Monday in Arizona to reach the second round of the NFL playoffs.

The NFC wild card game that the Rams had been scheduled to host was moved to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, where the Rams honored first responders who were struggling to get multiple fires under control.

The Arizona Cardinals' home stadium was transformed with the colors and logos of the Rams. The team chartered a convoy of buses to bring fans from Los Angeles, with people turning up at SoFi Stadium before dawn to start the six-hour trip.