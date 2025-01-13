Roki Sasaki posted a video to social media on Friday of him throwing a pitch from a mound with the caption, “loading...”

The post elicited hundreds of familiar exhortations from baseball fans imploring Sasaki — who is attempting to move from NPB to MLB through the posting system — to play for their team.

For now, Sasaki is still part of the Chiba Lotte Marines, but that will change in the next week or two. Sasaki will decide on an MLB destination and eventually hold a news conference at which there will be nothing but smiling faces as he slips a uniform over his dress shirt.