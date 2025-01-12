Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen fought her way into the second round of the Australian Open with a 7-6 (3), 6-1 win over Anca Todoni on Sunday as crowds flocked through the gates at Melbourne Park for the first Grand Slam of 2025.

The fans were sent scurrying for cover inside the first hour when a dramatic thunderstorm swept across the precinct, but Zheng and Todoni continued their baseline battle under the closed roof of the Rod Laver Arena.

Zheng's last competitive match on the main show court was her loss to Aryna Sabalenka in the 2024 final and tall Romanian qualifier Todoni ensured her return was not as comfortable as she might have hoped.