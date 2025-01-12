Comeback queen Lindsey Vonn produced a fine sixth on her World Cup downhill return as Italian veteran Federica Brignone continued her superb season at St. Anton on Saturday.

With 40-year-old Vonn continuing her return after a near six-year retirement, and evergreen Brignone stealing the show, there was a real retro feel in the air at the famed Austrian ski resort.

Vonn, 0.58 seconds behind after starting 32nd of the 51 starters, raised her arms as if she had won after her exhilarating effort on her first downhill since her comeback to the elite circuit at St. Moritz last month.