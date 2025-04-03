North Korean IT workers are increasingly posing as remote freelancers from other countries to infiltrate companies in Europe, putting organizations at risk of espionage, data theft and disruption.

The workers, who refer to themselves as "warriors,” secure roles at companies to generate revenue for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, according to research by Google Threat Intelligence Group.

Google researchers worked with partners to identify an increase in active operations outside of the U.S. by these so-called IT warriors over the past six months. Countries targeted include Germany, the U.K. and Portugal, according to a blog post by Jamie Collier, lead adviser for Europe at the Google unit.