The Ultimate Fighting Championship is looking to get more than $1 billion a year from its next media-rights deal, according to people with knowledge of the matter, more than double what the current contract holder ESPN pays.

The UFC’s deal with Walt Disney Co.’s ESPN expires at the end of 2025, and the two sides are entering an exclusive negotiating window later this month. The mixed-martial-arts league had already begun informal conversations, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private talks.

TKO Group Holdings, which owns the UFC, is looking to take advantage of a strong market for sports rights. Most of the major U.S. leagues already have long-term deals, making the UFC one of the biggest sports packages on the market for the next few years.