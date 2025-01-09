Aryna Sabalenka will try to join a select group of players by winning her third straight Australian Open title this month, but the big question ahead of the year's first Grand Slam is can anyone stop the Belarusian from tightening her grip on the women's game?

The 26-year-old world No. 1 is the red-hot favorite at Melbourne Park, where another victory would give her a fourth Grand Slam title and widen the gap in the rankings between her and Poland's Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff of the United States.

Sabalenka, who started her season by winning her 18th career WTA title in Brisbane on Sunday, has reached at least the semifinals in nine of her last 12 Grand Slams, a run which included a win at the U.S. Open in 2024.