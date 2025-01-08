During the Yokozuna Deliberation Council (YDC) soken practice session at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo on Monday, it was hard to avoid reminders that, in the words of Rocky Balboa, “Time is undefeated.”

In the first bit of serious sumo business of 2025, Terunofuji’s latent power but physical decline was on full display, as was the continuing ascent of a trio of ozeki who are vying to take his spot at the top of the sport.

The yokozuna, who has missed the past two tournaments because of injury, participated in only seven bouts in front of the YDC and assembled media.