The Denver Nuggets’ 2023-24 season ended in the Western Conference semifinals, with a seven-game series loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets’ star center, shot just 2 for 14 from 3-point range in the final two games, both Denver losses.

Jokic didn’t shoot the ball well enough. He knew it, and privately, it ate at him.

So during the offseason, Jokic went to his player development coach, Nuggets assistant Ogi Stojakovic, and told him that almost every shot felt different to him. Jokic is a perfectionist, a creature of routine. He believed that something was obviously wrong with his shooting mechanics, and he wanted to fix it.