Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy unveil their futuristic Tomorrow's Golf League on Tuesday, hoping the tech-infused competition will capture the imagination of tour pros and a new global fan base.
"This is what we've been shooting for," 15-time major champion Woods said last month as he looked forward to the competition debut, which was delayed by a year after a roof collapse at the SoFi Center venue in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
"We're trying to bring a new demographic to this game of golf, and it's going to be exciting," Woods said, adding he was "blown away at the amount of moving parts there is to this."
