U.S. rugby sevens star and social media sensation Ilona Maher made her eagerly anticipated debut for Bristol in the English women's Premiership on Sunday but her new side suffered a loss.

The versatile American back, who won Olympic bronze at the 2024 Paris Games, has more than 8 million followers across Instagram and TikTok, making her the world's most followed rugby player.

The 28-year-old, who has signed a three-month contract with Bristol, was also a runner-up in the most recent season of U.S. television show "Dancing With The Stars."

Maher's presence for the game against defending champion Gloucester-Hartpury generated a crowd of 9,240, a record for a women's game for Bristol.

She came off the bench for the final 20 minutes at Ashton Gate to huge cheers but was unable to make a major impact as Bristol went down 40-17.

Maher has not played 15s rugby since 2021 but is aiming to gain selection for the U.S. squad for the Women's Rugby World Cup, which takes place in England later this year.

Her arrival at the English Premiership club has boosted replica shirt sales, while Bristol's Instagram following has soared from 21,000 to 67,000.