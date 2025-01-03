Heavy security blanketed New Orleans on Thursday as college football's Sugar Bowl went off without a hitch, one day after a truck-ramming attack killed 14 people in the city's famed nightlife district.

While thousands of rival fans of the University of Georgia and Notre Dame converged on the Superdome for the much-hyped matchup, the New Year's Day tragedy put a discernable damper on the event.

Originally set for Wednesday, the Sugar Bowl was postponed to Jan. 2, sending many fans scrambling to change flights and extend hotel stays.