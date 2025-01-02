Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski revealed Tuesday that her run to a bronze medal at the Olympics in Paris came while she received treatment for breast cancer.

"How can something so small cause such a big problem? This is the question I asked myself when I was diagnosed with breast cancer back in mid-April," the 32-year-old doubles specialist wrote on Instagram.

"I know this will come as a shock to many, but I am okay and I will be okay. Early detection saves lives. I can wholeheartedly agree with this."