Veteran Spanish driver Carlos Sainz made history when he won his fourth Dakar Rally last year and is confident that he has what it takes to challenge for victory in this season's grueling race in Saudi Arabia.

Sainz's fourth title came when he was 61 — making him the oldest winner of the race — and was the first Dakar victory for German outfit Audi.

Now 62, the Spaniard — the father of Ferrari Formula One driver Carlos Sainz Jr. — recently became a grandfather, but the two-time world rally champion known as "El Matador" professes to be in fine form.