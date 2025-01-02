Even though he is 2½ years removed from his most recent PGA Tour victory, Justin Thomas remains a confident player.

The 31-year-old University of Alabama alumnus enters the season-opening event, The Sentry at Kapalua, Hawaii, this week, looking to have the best year of his career.

"I still fully believe that I can have a year like Scottie (Scheffler) just had," Thomas said Wednesday, referring to the world's No. 1 player who won seven times in 2024, including the Masters and the Tour Championship. "I think I would be doing myself a disservice if I didn't think I could at least do that. I have a lot of faith and capability in my game, and I feel like I'm working on the right things."