Sumo has gained yet another set of rikishi siblings, as Chugo Saito last week joined older brother Seigo (jūryō division wrestler Wakaikari) at Isenoumi stable, in preparation for his debut at the January tournament.

Currently a third-year student at powerhouse Saitama Sakae, the younger Saito brother’s exploits in the ring have resulted in him becoming the first-ever high schooler to receive a sandanme tsukedashi dispensation.

That qualification allows entry to professional sumo at the fourth tier rather than the usual joining point just below the sixth tier.