The Tampa Bay Rays have secured their future in west-central Florida as county officials approved a crucial bond sale for the team’s proposed new stadium.

The Pinellas County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to green light more than $300 million of bonds, a key part of the $1.37 billion project in St. Petersburg’s Historic Gas Plant District. The Major League Baseball team, led by financier Stu Sternberg, has agreed to contribute $700 million for the stadium and will be on the hook for all cost overruns.

"All eyes will now be watching to assure that the Rays uphold their part of the deal,” said Rene Flowers, one of the commissioners.