A dominating performance by Giannis Antetokounmpo on Saturday led the Milwaukee Bucks into the NBA Cup final, where they will face Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder for the title.

Greek star Antetokounmpo scored 32 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to push the Bucks past the Atlanta Hawks 110-102 while Canadian guard Gilgeous-Alexander netted a game-high 32 points to lead the Thunder over Houston 111-96 in the semifinals in Las Vegas.

The Bucks and Thunder will meet for the crown on Tuesday in Las Vegas.