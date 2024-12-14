The Chicago Cubs acquired All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker in a trade with the Houston Astros on Friday.

In return, the Astros received infielder Isaac Paredes, right-handed pitcher Hayden Wesneski and third base prospect Cam Smith.

Tucker, 27, batted .289 with 23 home runs and 49 RBIs in 78 games last season.

An All-Star in each of the past three seasons, Tucker missed three-plus months this year with a small fracture in his right shin from his own foul ball in early June.

He is expected to make around $16 million in arbitration for 2025 and is a free agent at the end of the season.

In 633 career games for Houston since making his debut in 2018, Tucker is a career .274 hitter with 125 homers, 135 doubles and 417 RBIs.

Smith, 21, was the No. 7 prospect in the Cubs' organization according to MLB Pipeline. Drafted 14th overall earlier this year, Smith is primarily a third baseman but has played left field.

Paredes, 25, was used at three infield positions last season and hit 31 home runs with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2023 before a combined total of 19 homers last season split between the Rays and Cubs. Chicago acquired Paredes for three players in July.

Paredes won't be a free agent until 2028. He originally signed with the Cubs for $500,000 out of Mexico in 2015.