At a time when the Kansas City Chiefs want to be sprinting to the finish line, quarterback Patrick Mahomes fears the physical toll of playing three games in a span of 11 days will derail the two-time Super Bowl champions.

"You never want to play this amount of games in this short of time. It's not great for your body," Mahomes said of Kansas City's upcoming Sunday-Saturday-Christmas Day (Wednesday) schedule combination. "But at the end of the day, it's your job, your profession, you have to come to work and do it."

The Chiefs begin the gauntlet of games on Sunday in a Week 15 matchup on the road against the Cleveland Browns. They return for a short week of preparation and a Saturday home game against the AFC South-leading Houston Texans, then travel to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road on Christmas Day in the first scheduled NFL game on a Wednesday since 2012.