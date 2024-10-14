Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya obliterated the women's marathon world record by almost two minutes on Sunday as she won the Chicago Marathon in 2 hours, 9 minutes, 56 seconds, taking inspiration from the late Kelvin Kiptum.

The 30-year-old Chepngetich, who became the first three-time women's winner of the Chicago race, broke the previous world record of 2:11:53 set by Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa last year in Berlin.

"I feel so great, I'm proud of myself," said Chepngetich, the 2019 world marathon champion. "This is my dream that has come true.