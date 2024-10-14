Former NBA stars Vince Carter and Chauncey Billups were among 13 inductees to the Basketball Hall of Fame who were enshrined in ceremonies on Sunday.

Carter was known for high-leaping dunks during a 22-season NBA career while Billups won an NBA title with Detroit in 2004, taking NBA Finals MVP honors.

Basketball legend Jerry West, already in the Hall of Fame as a player and member of the 1960 U.S. Olympic team, was inducted again as a contributor for his work as an executive, becoming the first member of the Hall enshrined as a player and contributor. He died in June at age 86.