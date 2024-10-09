David Peralta hit a two-run double and Fernando Tatis Jr. added a two-run home run in a six-run second inning as the San Diego Padres held on for a 6-5 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the National League Division Series.
Four relievers combined to throw four scoreless innings, with Robert Suarez picking up a four-out save, as the Padres took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series. Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani had one hit in four at-bats along with a run scored.
San Diego moved to within one victory of its second visit to the NL Championship Series in three seasons.
