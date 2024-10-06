Sports and dogs often go hand in hand. Or better yet, hand in paw.
Many athletes are proud dog owners and some of these celebrity pets have their own fan bases and a status that rivals their human counterparts.
One such Instagram-famous dog is Dekopin (Decoy in English), who first appeared on camera when he joined Shohei Ohtani for the virtual MVP award ceremony back in November 2023.
