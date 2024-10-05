More than six months after the San Diego Padres opened the season with a win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in South Korea, the National League West clubs are taking their rivalry back to the postseason.

The Padres dispatched the Atlanta Braves in two games to advance from the National League Wild Card Series to the NL Division Series, which starts at Dodger Stadium on Saturday.

"Clearly going to respect them," Padres manager Mike Shildt said of the Dodgers. "They've got a really nice club. We fought tooth and nail to get to the end of the season, for the division. But now we're in the part of the season where winner moves on and we wouldn't want it any other way. It's going to be a wonderful series. We're super excited about it. Can't wait."