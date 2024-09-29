In a major offseason NBA blockbuster deal, the New York Knicks acquired All-Star forward Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves, multiple media outlets reported Friday night.

The Timberwolves reportedly will receive All-Star forward Julius Randle, guard Donte DiVincenzo and a first-round pick. According to ESPN, the draft pick will be a 2025 first rounder, top-13 protected, that previously belonged to the Detroit Pistons.

The trade will require the involvement of a third team to balance the exchange of salaries, per ESPN, with the Charlotte Hornets set to fill that role.