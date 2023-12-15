A one-of-a-kind talent who needs no introduction received a Hollywood intro anyway as Shohei Ohtani began his new chapter with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.

"I can't wait to join the Dodgers," Ohtani said during his introductory news conference. "They share the same passion as I do, they have a vision and history all about winning, and I share the same values."

Ohtani was arguably the most coveted free agent in MLB history this offseason after his historic six-year run with the Los Angeles Angels, where he signed in December 2017 after five seasons in Japan with the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters. His free agency captivated the sports world and he revealed his highly anticipated decision on Instagram on Dec. 9.