Mike Trout, working his way back from two knee surgeries, acknowledged that a move away from center field could be in his future.

The Los Angeles Angels superstar, who had his left meniscus repaired in early May, needed a second operation on the knee in July, ending his season. He talked about his recovery on Monday ahead of the team's series opener against the Chicago White Sox in Anaheim, California.

Trout, a three-time American League MVP, has averaged just 66.5 games over the past four seasons.