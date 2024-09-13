Damar Hamlin does not want to be the spokesperson for football mortality.
He wants people to recognize him not as a medical marvel but as a quality football player. That process continues to unfold with every game Hamlin plays. Four nights after starting the Buffalo Bills’ season opener, he led them with eight solo and 10 total tackles.
On one of those plays, however, his new normal collided with a scary reminder of football’s brutal nature.
