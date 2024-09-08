Instead of talking about football after he joined the New Orleans Saints, Jamaal Williams introduced himself to reporters last year with a dialogue on "Pokemon,” prompted by the foxlike character Eevee perched on his head.

In homage to "Avatar: The Last Airbender,” mixed-martial artist Israel Adesanya has boldly nicknamed himself the Last Stylebender.

And sprinter Noah Lyles, to celebrate his Olympic gold medal in the 100-meter dash this summer, cupped his hands forward as if generating the "Kamehameha” — an energy-blast attack from "Dragon Ball Z.”