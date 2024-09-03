Rory McIlroy admitted that a busy schedule had him crawling to the finish line in 2024 and said he might reduce his commitments in 2025 by as many as nine tournaments.

"I feel like the tournaments came thick and fast, and obviously with the Olympics thrown in there, as well, this year, it sort of condensed everything a bit," said McIlroy, who finished in a tie for ninth at the season-ending Tour Championship on Sunday at Atlanta.

Despite the admittedly exhausting season, McIlroy still closed with a flourish, shooting a 5-under-par 66 in the final round Sunday. The Northern Ireland native and fan favorite finished at 16 under for the tournament, tied with Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and Ireland's Shane Lowry.