World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler crowned his remarkable season by winning the PGA Tour's season-ending Tour Championship and with it the $25 million FedEx Cup title with a four-stroke win at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta on Sunday.

Scheffler began the final round with a five-stroke lead over Collin Morikawa but saw that advantage cut to just two after back-to-back bogeys on the 7th and 8th, but he recovered to secure his seventh win on the PGA Tour this season.

He is the first player to win seven PGA Tour events in a year since Tiger Woods in 2007 and his remarkable season has also included a Masters win and an Olympic gold.