Two-time champion Naomi Osaka's return to the U.S. Open ended in the second round with a 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) loss to 52nd-ranked Czech Karolina Muchova on Thursday.

Osaka, who won the title in 2018 and 2020, missed last year's edition after the birth of her daughter Shai. She hasn't reached the third round of a Grand Slam since the 2022 Australian Open.

She has been unable to build momentum during her comeback, and her first-round win over Jelena Ostapenko was her first against a Top-10 player in four years.