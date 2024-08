Two-time champion Naomi Osaka made a triumphant, tearful return to the U.S. Open on Tuesday, beating 10th-seeded Latvian Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-2 a year after wondering if she would be back.

Osaka missed last year's U.S. Open after giving birth to her daughter Shai, and the former world No. 1 is still trying to kick her return to the sport into top gear.

But she was dialed in against 2017 French Open champion Ostapenko, firing 19 winners to wrap up the victory in just 63 minutes.