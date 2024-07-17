Shohei Ohtani launched a three-run homer but it wasn't enough to secure a rare win for the National League in the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday.

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran delivered a go-ahead two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to lead the American League to a 5-3 victory over the NL. The AL served as the home team at Globe Life Field, home of the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers.

New York Yankees star Juan Soto had a two-run double and Cleveland Guardians catcher David Fry added an RBI single as the AL overcame a 3-0 deficit after Ohtani's blast.