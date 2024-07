Perhaps there should be no surprise that a 37-year-old with a suspect right knee would be trampled into the Wimbledon Center Court dust by a 21-year-old force of nature.

But the fact that it was 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic looking completely powerless as he was pummeled into submission by Spain's Carlos Alcaraz was.

For much of Alcaraz's 6-2 6-2 7-6(4) victory — a scoreline that flattered Djokovic — the packed crowd in the old arena were left stunned at what they were witnessing.