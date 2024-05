LeBron James plans to spend time with his family and rest his body before turning his attention to the U.S. team and the Paris Olympics after the Los Angeles Lakers were knocked out of the NBA playoffs on Monday.

The Lakers fell 108-106 to the defending champion Denver Nuggets to lose 4-1 in the first round, although the series was closer than the final tally suggests.

"It's about family right now," James said after scoring 30 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds in the losing effort.