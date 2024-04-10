For foreign-based sumo fans, trying to follow Japan’s national sport in 2024 can feel like living in a “Seinfeld” episode, but instead of “No soup for you!” it’s “No sumo for you!”

The absence of official streaming options and lack of legal ways to watch the sport across much of the globe has been a matter of chagrin among international sumo fans for years.

The supposed preference of sumo authorities for fans to come to Japan and experience tournaments in person is occasionally floated as a possible reason for inaction on that issue.