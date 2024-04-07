Yoshinobu Yamamoto racked up eight strikeouts and scattered three hits over five innings, and Max Muncy delivered a two-run single to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers past the host Chicago Cubs 4-1 on Saturday.

Yamamoto (1-1) slithered out of bases-loaded jams in each of the first two innings before settling in to retire the final 10 batters he faced to earn his first Major League Baseball victory.

Muncy finished with two hits, as did Miguel Rojas, who added an RBI for Los Angeles. Shohei Ohtani and Austin Barnes also had two hits apiece.