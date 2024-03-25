Shohei Ohtani remained mum on Sunday on the gambling and theft allegations surrounding his former interpreter, but Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he hoped Ohtani's plans to speak on Monday would bring "clarity."

Japanese superstar Ohtani hasn't spoken publicly since the bombshell allegations that led the Dodgers to fire his long-time interpreter and close friend Ippei Mizuhara.

Ohtani's representatives alleged the star had been the victim of "massive theft" reported to involved millions of dollars and link Mizuhara to a suspected illegal bookmaker in California.