The Chicago White Sox traded right-hander Dylan Cease to the San Diego Padres for four players, according to multiple reports on Wednesday night.

Cease was the runner-up for the American League Cy Young Award in 2022 when he went 14-8 with a 2.20 ERA and 227 strikeouts in 184 innings.

According to reports, the White Sox will receive right-handed reliever Steven Wilson, minor league right-handers Drew Thorpe and Jairo Iriarte and minor league outfielder Samuel Zavala in the deal. Thorpe was acquired by San Diego in the offseason deal that sent slugger Juan Soto to the New York Yankees.

According to MLB Pipeline, Thorpe was San Diego's No. 5 prospect, Zavala was No. 7 and Iriarte was No. 8.

Cease will earn $8 million this season, making the salary a fit for the Padres, who watched starting pitchers Blake Snell (2023 National League Cy Young winner), Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha depart as free agents after last season.

Cease went 7-9 with a 4.58 ERA but still struck out 214 in 177 innings last season. It marked his third straight season of at least 200 strikeouts.

Cease is 43-35 with a 3.83 ERA in 123 starts over five seasons with the White Sox.