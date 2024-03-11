Early in the second half of a game against the Michigan State Spartans last season, Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Keisei Tominga brought the home crowd in Lincoln, Nebraska, to its feet.

As the Cornhuskers pushed the ball up the floor after a Spartans miss, Jamarques Lawrence found Tominaga in transition. He caught the ball in stride, dribbled once, and pulled up a few steps beyond the 3-point line. Tominaga pumped-faked a helpless defender into the air and launched his shot. He turned his back with the ball still in flight and was not looking as it swished through the net. The small act of bravado electrified the fans.

It was, if nothing else, Curry-esque.