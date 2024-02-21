Yoshinobu Yamamoto is expected to make the first MLB start of his career in South Korea in March, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters at the team's Camelback Ranch spring training facility outside Phoenix, Roberts said he believed Yamamoto was on track to start one of the Dodgers' two season-opening games in Seoul on March 20 and 21.

"I think that's a safe bet," Roberts said. "It's fair to say that that's our hope, but I'm not beholden to that if it doesn't make sense."

The 25-year-old Yamamoto played seven seasons in NPB and has won the last three Sawamura Awards as the most impressive starting pitcher in Japan.

He joined the Dodgers on a 12-year, $325 million deal, the most valuable ever given to a pitcher in the majors.

Roberts said Tyler Glasnow was "another safe bet" to start one of the two games in Seoul against the San Diego Padres, but added that this year's schedule presents challenges.

After playing in South Korea, the teams travel back to the United States for some final exhibition games and their March 28 domestic openers.

"This is a unique ramp-up for everyone," Roberts said. "The entirety of the season and making sure these guys are ready to take down the start (in Seoul), that's most important."