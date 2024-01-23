The NFL is poised to right the wrongs of the past and drastically increase the number of people of color leading teams this year, with there being more vacancies and a slew of qualified candidates. But the number of veteran white coaches with past success who are looking for new homes could threaten that.

There are seven openings — and maybe more coming — among the league’s 32 franchises, compared to just five in 2023. And like past years, there are several coaches who appear ready for a shot at the top job. That includes Antonio Pierce, the former interim head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders who one star player said needed to be made permanent to cement his return.

"I want to be a Raider,” Pro Bowl defensive end Max Crosby recently said. "But if we go in a different direction, there is nothing that is off the table.”