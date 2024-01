The New York Islanders fired Lane Lambert in the middle of his second season as head coach on Saturday and hired Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender and former NHL head coach Patrick Roy.

The Islanders are 19-15-11 (49 points) this season, tied for fifth in the Metropolitan Division and two points behind the Detroit Red Wings for the final wild-card berth in the Eastern Conference.

New York has lost four straight, including 4-3 in overtime at Chicago on Friday, and is 2-6-2 in its last 10 games.