Novak Djokovic will begin his quest for a record-extending 11th Australian Open title and 25th Grand Slam crown overall against a qualifier, while Naomi Osaka was handed a tough first assignment and world No. 1 Iga Swiatek faces a tricky test against 2020 champion Sofia Kenin.

Djokovic required treatment for a wrist problem during his United Cup defeat by Alex de Minaur last week — his first loss in Australia in six years — and can put that disappointment behind him with a fast start at his most successful major.

The 36-year-old Serb could play Greek seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals in what would be a mouth-watering rematch of last year's title clash.