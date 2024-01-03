The Fujitsu Frontiers downed the arch rival Panasonic Impulse 16-10 at Tokyo Dome on Wednesday to claim a third straight XLeague championship in the Rice Bowl.

The 77th edition of Japanese gridiron’s showpiece event was an odd combination of offenses moving the ball with ease between the 20-yard-lines throughout the game, before acceding to defensive dominance once in the red zone.

The Frontiers set down a marker early, forcing the Impulse into a quick three-and-out to start the game then marching down the field and scoring with ease, with a five-yard run from 2023 XLeague MVP Trashaun Nixon capping off the drive.